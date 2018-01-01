Business Accelerated Cloud

The Time-Saving Tool That Could Help You With Hiring
Interviewing

If you're looking to interview a number of candidates, do this.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Can Live-Streaming Video Help Me?
Ask a Geek

Marketing consultant Lisa Illman, founder of KritterKommunity.com, explains how.
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
Are You an E-Hoarder? How to Know if Your Digital Habits Are Hurting Your Productivity.
Organizational Skills

An expert shares how to fight back against digital hoarding.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
5 Trends Every American Small Business Owner Needs to Watch in 2016
News and Trends

Technology will continue to cost less but borrowing is becoming more expensive. Don't expect much substantial from Washington in an election year.
Russ Fujioka and Gene Marks | 5 min read
7 Ways the Cloud Can Help Your Business Save Money (Infographic)
Finance

It's be time to assess your spending and look beyond the books to identify inefficiencies and places your business could be losing money.
Jen Cohen Crompton | 1 min read
5 Free Apps to Help You Move Your Business to the Cloud
Cloud Computing

Stop spending so much money! Collaborate more! Enjoy working at the beach!
David Koji | 7 min read
Frankencloud: The Monster That's Killing Business
Cloud Computing

Has your company gotten too "cloudy" in its applications numbers? You actually need just one platform.
Jeremy Roche | 4 min read
