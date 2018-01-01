Business Contacts

College Seniors, Comb Through Your Contacts Now to Jump Start Your Job Search
College Graduates

Somewhere among your family, friends, Facebook friends and friends of friends you'll find the people who will help you launch your career.
Eddy Ricci | 3 min read
Put Building Strategic Relationships at the Heart of Your Business Plan for 2015
Relationship Building

The best way to make friends with the people who can help you is to think about how you can help them.
Eddy Ricci | 5 min read
Facebook Reportedly Building 'Facebook for Work' to Compete With LinkedIn, Google
Facebook

Instead of being banned at work, the company reportedly wants its platform to be embraced as a productivity tool.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
9 Apps That Make Certain Nobody Ever Again Loses Your Paper Business Card
Business Cards

Exchanging cards remains a pleasant custom but bring it into the digital age with these shortcuts into the other person's contacts.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Power Networking in 3 Steps
Networking

Doing business often comes down to leveraging the people you know -- those who will rally for you. Here's how to build that army.
David Spencer | 3 min read
