Business Contacts
Growth Strategies
How Big Companies Can Avoid Burdening Their Startup Partners
It can be attractive to partner with a startup to grow your company. However, make sure that you avoid the mistakes that can lead to creating a burden and prevent success.
More From This Topic
College Graduates
College Seniors, Comb Through Your Contacts Now to Jump Start Your Job Search
Somewhere among your family, friends, Facebook friends and friends of friends you'll find the people who will help you launch your career.
Relationship Building
Put Building Strategic Relationships at the Heart of Your Business Plan for 2015
The best way to make friends with the people who can help you is to think about how you can help them.
Facebook Reportedly Building 'Facebook for Work' to Compete With LinkedIn, Google
Instead of being banned at work, the company reportedly wants its platform to be embraced as a productivity tool.
Business Cards
9 Apps That Make Certain Nobody Ever Again Loses Your Paper Business Card
Exchanging cards remains a pleasant custom but bring it into the digital age with these shortcuts into the other person's contacts.
Networking
Power Networking in 3 Steps
Doing business often comes down to leveraging the people you know -- those who will rally for you. Here's how to build that army.