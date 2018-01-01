Business of Good

Starting a Business

A social business needs capital to grow. Find out which organizations are helping to kickstart the new type of entrepreneurial ventures.
Jason Haber | 10 min read
Social Entrepreneurs

These 6 characteristics have set millennials apart from other generations and, together, have made them an entrepreneurial force to be reckoned with.
Jason Haber | 7 min read
Social Entrepreneurs

Millennials want instant gratification, even when it comes to making a difference.
Jason Haber | 6 min read
Social Entrepreneurs

Discover how TOMS Shoes has been able to turn a (very nice) profit and still provide more than 10 million free pairs of shoes to people in need.
Jason Haber | 7 min read
Starting a Business

When Rebecca van Bergen couldn't find a job that fit all her interests, she decided to start her own business and ended up helping a group of artisans that was quickly disappearing.
Jason Haber | 5 min read
Growth Strategies

There are newfound opportunities in the developing world to help others leave poverty behind while creating profits for your social entrepreneurial venture.
Jason Haber | 7 min read
Social Entrepreneurship

Meet the founder of charity:water, who turned his penchant for throwing parties into a way to raise money to solve a critical problem.
Jason Haber | 7 min read
Social Entrepreneurs

Find out how the three pillars of the Charity Industrial Complex are holding charities back from really making an impact and how your social business can be different.
Jason Haber | 7 min read
Social Entrepreneurship

Thinking differently about an existing problem helped African Clean Energy capture a market of needy prospects.
Jason Haber | 6 min read
Social Entrepreneurship

One of the newest legal corporate designations, B Corps., can help you take advantage of legal protection while your new business is trying to do some good in the world.
Jason Haber | 5 min read
