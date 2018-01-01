Buy local
Artisanal Manufacturing
What Artisanal Brands Can Teach Us About Using Technology to Humanize Business
In an increasingly automated world of interconnected everything, consumers may turn to customized products that they can emotionally connect with.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
Seven Ways to Get a 'Cash Mob' to Shop at Your Small Business
Buy-local advocates are creating 'cash mobs,' which ask people to patronize local stores at a particular time. Here's how you can get a cash mob to shop your store.
Marketing
3 Steps to Grow Your Own 'Buy Local' Campaign
Looking to bring together your community to support local businesses? Consider these guidelines for getting started.