Max Rhodes is the co-founder and CEO of Faire, a wholesale marketplace that equips makers and retailers with the tools they need to compete against big-box stores and e-commerce. Prior to Faire, Rhodes was an early product lead at Square, where he worked on the Cash App and was a founding member of Square Capital. He’s based in San Francisco.
