calexit
calexit
Hasta la Vista, Baby! What Happens if California Leaves the Union?
Among "Calexit"'s many outcomes, the prices of fruits and vegetables would rise, and we would have to say goodbye to Mickey . . . sort of.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.