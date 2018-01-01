Jeffrey Hayzlett

Jeffrey Hayzlett

VIP Contributor
Prime Time TV and Radio Show Host, Author, Speaker

Jeffrey Hayzlett is the author of The Hero Factor (Entrepreneur Press, 2018) and Think Big, Act Bigger: The Rewards of Being Relentless (Entrepreneur Press, 2015). He is the primetime television host of C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett and Executive Perspectives on C-Suite TV and is the host of the award-winning All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on C-Suite Radio. He is a Hall of Fame speaker, best-selling author, and chairman of C-Suite Network, a network of C-suite leaders and bestselling author of business books including The Mirror Test and Running the Gauntlet.

Do You Stand Up for What You Truly Value?
Company values

You may have business values, but do you have the courage of your convictions? Find out how to determine if you've got what it takes to back up your words with actions.
5 min read
3 Ways to Check That Your Business Values Are Being Lived by Your Employees
Company Culture

Get closer to achieving the 'Hero Factor' status you deserve by double-checking that your company is truly expressing your business values.
6 min read
How to Determine Your Business Values
Company values

Does your business have values that back up all your actions? Find out if you know what they are and, if you don't, how to determine them.
5 min read
The 6 Levels of the Hero Factor
Leadership

Get the skinny on each level of the Hero Factor scale to help you determine where you are and how to get to the top.
6 min read
The 3 Ways You Should Value the People Who Are Key to Your Business
Leadership

Here's what you need to do to keep the essential people in your business -- employees, customers and vendors -- satisfied and wanting to work for you and with you.
4 min read
Hero Intensity: The Second Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor
Leadership

Learn what Hero Intensity is and how it can provide the other half of the formula you need to attain Hero Factor status as a business leader.
5 min read
Operational Excellence: The First Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor
Company Culture

Find out why having operational excellence will take you 50 percent of the way to having the Hero Factor as a business leader.
5 min read
5 Steps for a Smooth and Successful (CEO) Exit
Project Grow

In business as in life, transitions are inevitable. When it's time for yours, don't screw it up.
7 min read
Do All Superheroes Wear Capes? No, But Anyone Can Still Be a Hero.
Corporate Social Responsibility

A wonderful, feel-good fact: Mike Ilitch, the late founder of Little Caesars, paid Rosa Parks's rent for more than a decade.
7 min read
The 3 Biggest Mistakes CEOs Make With Their Personal Brand (and How to Turn Those Mistakes Around)
Personal Branding

Don't wait until you're managing a crisis to decide who you want to be and what values you want your company to espouse.
8 min read
The First Step to Achieving Work-Life Balance? Stop Calling It That.
Work-Life Balance

A contributor's suggestion for a new, improved term? 'Work-life integration.'
7 min read
Trade Wars: Who Pays the Price?
Tariffs

Whether you believe tariffs are or aren't the best way to make American companies more competitive, it's consumers and small businesses that are affected the most.
7 min read
Is It Appropriate For Employees to 'Take a Knee' in the Workplace?
national anthem

Four executives weigh in on how they view the NFL controversy, as applied to their respective companies.
7 min read
The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs -- or 'Generation Debt'?
Personal Finance

What should you be teaching your kids about personal finance?
7 min read
Go Public or Stay Private? What's The Right Move For You?
IPOs

A surprisingly small number of companies these days are choosing to to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.
7 min read

Books by Jeffrey Hayzlett

The Hero Factor

Think Big Act Bigger

