Jeffrey Hayzlett is the author of The Hero Factor (Entrepreneur Press, 2018) and Think Big, Act Bigger: The Rewards of Being Relentless (Entrepreneur Press, 2015). He is the primetime television host of C-Suite with Jeffrey Hayzlett and Executive Perspectives on C-Suite TV and is the host of the award-winning All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on C-Suite Radio. He is a Hall of Fame speaker, best-selling author, and chairman of C-Suite Network, a network of C-suite leaders and bestselling author of business books including The Mirror Test and Running the Gauntlet.
Company values
Do You Stand Up for What You Truly Value?
You may have business values, but do you have the courage of your convictions? Find out how to determine if you've got what it takes to back up your words with actions.
Company Culture
3 Ways to Check That Your Business Values Are Being Lived by Your Employees
Get closer to achieving the 'Hero Factor' status you deserve by double-checking that your company is truly expressing your business values.
Company values
How to Determine Your Business Values
Does your business have values that back up all your actions? Find out if you know what they are and, if you don't, how to determine them.
Leadership
The 6 Levels of the Hero Factor
Get the skinny on each level of the Hero Factor scale to help you determine where you are and how to get to the top.
Leadership
The 3 Ways You Should Value the People Who Are Key to Your Business
Here's what you need to do to keep the essential people in your business -- employees, customers and vendors -- satisfied and wanting to work for you and with you.
Leadership
Hero Intensity: The Second Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor
Learn what Hero Intensity is and how it can provide the other half of the formula you need to attain Hero Factor status as a business leader.
Company Culture
Operational Excellence: The First Part of Achieving an Executive Hero Factor
Find out why having operational excellence will take you 50 percent of the way to having the Hero Factor as a business leader.
Project Grow
5 Steps for a Smooth and Successful (CEO) Exit
In business as in life, transitions are inevitable. When it's time for yours, don't screw it up.
Corporate Social Responsibility
Do All Superheroes Wear Capes? No, But Anyone Can Still Be a Hero.
A wonderful, feel-good fact: Mike Ilitch, the late founder of Little Caesars, paid Rosa Parks's rent for more than a decade.
Personal Branding
The 3 Biggest Mistakes CEOs Make With Their Personal Brand (and How to Turn Those Mistakes Around)
Don't wait until you're managing a crisis to decide who you want to be and what values you want your company to espouse.
Work-Life Balance
The First Step to Achieving Work-Life Balance? Stop Calling It That.
A contributor's suggestion for a new, improved term? 'Work-life integration.'
Tariffs
Trade Wars: Who Pays the Price?
Whether you believe tariffs are or aren't the best way to make American companies more competitive, it's consumers and small businesses that are affected the most.
national anthem
Is It Appropriate For Employees to 'Take a Knee' in the Workplace?
Four executives weigh in on how they view the NFL controversy, as applied to their respective companies.
Personal Finance
The Next Generation of Entrepreneurs -- or 'Generation Debt'?
What should you be teaching your kids about personal finance?
IPOs
Go Public or Stay Private? What's The Right Move For You?
A surprisingly small number of companies these days are choosing to to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.