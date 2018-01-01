Car services

More From This Topic

Uber Acknowledges Nasty Ploy to Sabotage a Competitor
Growth Strategies

Uber Acknowledges Nasty Ploy to Sabotage a Competitor

Employees at car service Uber ordered -- and then canceled -- over 100 cars from a New York competitor called Gett and then attempted to poach its drivers.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Angry Protesters Attack Uber Car in France
Growth Strategies

Angry Protesters Attack Uber Car in France

Be glad you weren't in this Uber car when French taxi drivers turned violent.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Join by Offering Car Discounts
Growth Strategies

Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Join by Offering Car Discounts

On-demand car service Uber has teamed up with GM and Toyota to provide drivers discounts on car purchases and friendlier financial terms.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.