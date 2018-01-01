Car services
Car services
Only 1 of the 6 Best Apps for Black Car Services Is Uber
There is a lively competition in livery services, much to the benefit of busy customers in a hurry.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
Uber Acknowledges Nasty Ploy to Sabotage a Competitor
Employees at car service Uber ordered -- and then canceled -- over 100 cars from a New York competitor called Gett and then attempted to poach its drivers.
Growth Strategies
Angry Protesters Attack Uber Car in France
Be glad you weren't in this Uber car when French taxi drivers turned violent.
Growth Strategies
Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Join by Offering Car Discounts
On-demand car service Uber has teamed up with GM and Toyota to provide drivers discounts on car purchases and friendlier financial terms.