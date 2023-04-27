DriveU Partners With MyGate To Tap Into the Needs Of Car Owners In Housing Societies

Through this partnership, all new and existing customers of MyGate will have easy access to various DriveU services such as on-demand drivers, car wash facilities and car servicing using MyGate app

By Teena Jose

DriveU, a car driver service and a super-app for car owners, has announced its partnership with MyGate, a community living app to cater to the needs of car owners of the 25,000 societies on their platform.

Through this partnership, all new and existing customers of MyGate will have easy access to various DriveU services such as on-demand drivers, car wash facilities and car servicing at the click of a button within the MyGate app. With 75% of MyGate residents owning a car, this further enables them to simply and seamlessly manage all aspects of their life, according to an official statement by the company.

"This exclusive partnership is aimed at providing comfort and convenience to the residents of MyGate enabled societies so that they can access our services at the click of a button within the MyGate app. Our primary focus would be towards offering a seamless and hassle-free experience to all residents. Additionally, this will help us deepen our presence in the cities we are operating and introduce new products like doorstep car wash and detailing to millions of new customers within the MyGate community," said Ashok Shastry, co-founder and CEO, DriveU.

The integration of DriveU and MyGate will initially roll out in Bangalore and Hyderabad. It will then scale to other metropolitan cities of India including Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. This association aims to encompass all sought after car ownership requirements while solving the unavailability of community trusted drivers trained and background verified with DriveU's premium fleet of drivers, the statement further noted.

"We're very excited to welcome DriveU onboard to ensure our residents' cars are usable at all times and in every situation. Whether for a quick FASTag recharge before heading to the airport, an on-demand driver on the way home from a family dinner or roadside assistance in case of an emergency, the solution is just a click away on the MyGate app," said Vijay Arisetty, co-founder and CEO, MyGate.

DriveU has revolutionised the way individuals hire drivers for their own cars and how businesses maintain a stable, reliable supply chain of professional drivers., whereas, MyGate has brought about a paradigm shift in the concept of community management with a series of technological innovations.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

