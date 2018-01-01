Carlos Ghosn
Misconduct
Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn Arrested Over Financial Misconduct Charges
Over two decades at the helm after, Nissan's 'Mr Fix it' Carlos Ghosn is on the verge of being jobless
