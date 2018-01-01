Casper
News and Trends
Casper Opens First Permanent Store
Plus, Levi's wants lasers to rip your jeans, and Circle acquires Poloniex.
20 Questions
Behind a $100 Million Mattress Startup, Casper Co-Founder Shares Advice on Finding Success as an Entrepreneur
For our series '20 Questions' Jeff Chapin of mattress startup Casper dishes on the strange book that changed his outlook on life, his simple trick to staying on task and what his worst boss taught him about life.
Business Unusual
How This Mattress Company Got the Attention of New York Jet Eric Decker
This is what happens when a direct-to-consumer luxury mattress maker and celebrity backers get into bed together.
Sleep
Mattress Startup Casper Is Bringing Its One-Model-Fits-All Approach to Pillows and Sheets
'Today, Casper has moved from being a mattress company to building its own sleep environment,' the company's chief creative officer said.
Sleep
Look Out, Casper: Another Mattress Startup Is Joining the $15 Billion Pillow Fight
Online mattress company Helix Sleep has sprung onto the scene, offering customizable mattresses.
Business Unusual
Can This Mattress Startup Wake Up a Sleepy Market?
Casper raised $13.1 Million in Series A funding last week. We explain what this unique startup needs to do to battle sleeping giants like Simmons, Serta and Sealy.