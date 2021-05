This 130-Year-Old Porcelain Shop Claims to Be the Oldest Store in New York's Chinatown. Its 5th-Generation Owner (and Her Grandmother) Used Instagram to Save It From the Pandemic.

Pivoting to online sales has been a family effort: Owner Mei Lum's mother helps with the e-commerce, her father handles shipping and packaging and her 91-year-old grandmother has become an influencer.