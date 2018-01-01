China
Entrepreneur Index
Possible Trade War Sends Stock Market Into Decline
Stock prices fell sharply on Tuesday, and it's not hard to see why.
More From This Topic
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine
He said its development is going very well.
Blockchain
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?
While some countries are restricting blockchain projects, others are actively recruiting them.
Google Employees Push Back on Censored China Search Engine
They're demanding more transparency and ethics reviews.
Google Reportedly Working on Censored Search for China
It looks as though Google's desire to access the hundreds of millions of internet users in China has won and it is willing to accept government censorship to operate there. How is Google going to explain its thinking if (when?) it does launch?
international trade
What Entrepreneurs Can Expect From the Trade War With China
Why is China in Trump's crosshairs, and how will it impact your business?
Mobile Payments
China's Great Leap Forward in Global Mobile Payments
Paradoxically, it was the country's reluctance to adopt conventional banking that led to almost universal adoption of mobile payments.
How This Chinese Designer Eked Her Way Into the Very Male, Very European World of Haute Couture
In 'Yellow Is Forbidden,' we meet the entrepreneur who designed the fabulous yellow cape Rihanna wore to the Met Gala in 2015. You remember that, don't you?
China
Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure
Many job ads in China openly discriminate against women according to research from Human Rights Watch.
Space Travel
The Chinese Space Station Has Crash Landed in the Pacific Ocean
Tiangong-1 thankfully found a watery grave.
Huawei
U.S. Government to Carriers: You Want Federal Funds? Better Ditch Huawei.
FCC chairman Ajit Pai is proposing eliminating government subsidies for U.S. telecom carriers that buy from suppliers that could pose a national security risk.
China is a communist nation of close to 1.4 billion people where there has been explosive new growth and business opportunities alongside regimented government control over its media and the civil liberties of its citizens.