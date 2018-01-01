China

More From This Topic

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine
Google

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Confirms Censored China Search Engine

He said its development is going very well.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?
Blockchain

Blockchain Geopolitics: Is It East vs. West or Is It Large Countries vs. Small?

While some countries are restricting blockchain projects, others are actively recruiting them.
David Niki | 5 min read
Google Employees Push Back on Censored China Search Engine
Google

Google Employees Push Back on Censored China Search Engine

They're demanding more transparency and ethics reviews.
Mallory Locklear | 3 min read
Google Reportedly Working on Censored Search for China
Google

Google Reportedly Working on Censored Search for China

It looks as though Google's desire to access the hundreds of millions of internet users in China has won and it is willing to accept government censorship to operate there. How is Google going to explain its thinking if (when?) it does launch?
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Expect From the Trade War With China
international trade

What Entrepreneurs Can Expect From the Trade War With China

Why is China in Trump's crosshairs, and how will it impact your business?
Cameron H. Tousi | 7 min read
China's Great Leap Forward in Global Mobile Payments
Mobile Payments

China's Great Leap Forward in Global Mobile Payments

Paradoxically, it was the country's reluctance to adopt conventional banking that led to almost universal adoption of mobile payments.
Catherine Leung | 5 min read
How This Chinese Designer Eked Her Way Into the Very Male, Very European World of Haute Couture

How This Chinese Designer Eked Her Way Into the Very Male, Very European World of Haute Couture

In 'Yellow Is Forbidden,' we meet the entrepreneur who designed the fabulous yellow cape Rihanna wore to the Met Gala in 2015. You remember that, don't you?
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure
China

Sexist Job Ads Discriminate Against Women in China -- Even Specifying Applicants' Required Height, Weight and Facial Structure

Many job ads in China openly discriminate against women according to research from Human Rights Watch.
Tara Francis Chan | 5 min read
The Chinese Space Station Has Crash Landed in the Pacific Ocean
Space Travel

The Chinese Space Station Has Crash Landed in the Pacific Ocean

Tiangong-1 thankfully found a watery grave.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
U.S. Government to Carriers: You Want Federal Funds? Better Ditch Huawei.
Huawei

U.S. Government to Carriers: You Want Federal Funds? Better Ditch Huawei.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai is proposing eliminating government subsidies for U.S. telecom carriers that buy from suppliers that could pose a national security risk.
Michael Kan | 2 min read
China is a communist nation of close to 1.4 billion people where there has been explosive new growth and business opportunities alongside regimented government control over its media and the civil liberties of its citizens.   
