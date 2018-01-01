Chris Burch
Retail Businesses
C. Wonder, the Preppy Fashion Chain Founded by Tory Burch's Ex, Is Officially Closing Up Shop
After a brief but dramatic run, C. Wonder has shuttered the last of its stores.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.