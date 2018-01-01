Communications Strategies

More From This Topic

Match the Right Communication Type to the Occasion
Match the Right Communication Type to the Occasion

Select the correct method by weighing the task at hand, the recipient, a message's urgency and the potential risk of a misunderstanding.
Karen Lachtanski | 5 min read
The Venerable Press Release Remains the Cornerstone of Public Relations
Public Relations

The Venerable Press Release Remains the Cornerstone of Public Relations

That staple of 20th century PR is still essential in the digital age.
John Pilmer | 3 min read
Communication Pros Are Teaching Their Secrets to Small Business
Public Relations

Communication Pros Are Teaching Their Secrets to Small Business

Public relations firms are offering DIY courses in marketing to businesses that cannot otherwise afford their services.
Sarah Carrillo | 5 min read
You Can Live Blissfully Free of Jargon by Embracing Storytelling Sound Bites
Public Relations

You Can Live Blissfully Free of Jargon by Embracing Storytelling Sound Bites

The language professional peers understand is often confounding to the audience waiting to listen to your story.
Jennifer Connelly | 5 min read
My Company Has a Jersey Accent: Branding With a Distinctive Voice
Branding

My Company Has a Jersey Accent: Branding With a Distinctive Voice

How your startup uses language to shape the customer experience says a lot about what it believes in.
Michele Serro | 4 min read
Who Checks Your Company's Social Media Profile?
Marketing

Who Checks Your Company's Social Media Profile?

The percentage of adults using social media sites on a daily basis continues to rise. Here's how to update your communications strategy accordingly.
Mikal E. Belicove
