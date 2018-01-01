Confidentiality agreements
Legal Issues
How to Draft a Non-Compete Agreement That's Actually Enforceable
You need rock solid non-compete and confidentiality agreements with each employee to keep everyone on the same page.
Employee Turnover
5 Ways to Shrink the Threat of an Employee's Exit to Proprietary Info
Proactively addressing staff departures lets a company minimize the risk from unwanted disclosures.
Social Media Policies
A Lesson in Oversharing: Dad Loses $80,000 Because Daughter Blabbed on Facebook
Social media is a tool that can be easily abused. Make sure your employees don't overshare like this teen did.