Consulting business

Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business
Consulting business

Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business

If done correctly, a consulting business can be lucrative for an entrepreneur. To get people on the right path, here are three mistakes to avoid.
Dana Brownlee | 5 min read
Need Clients? The 5 Best Ways to Market Your Consulting Business
Consulting business

Need Clients? The 5 Best Ways to Market Your Consulting Business

Here are five ways to get the word out about your consulting firm.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 5 min read
Protect Yourself: How to Structure Your Consulting Contracts
Consulting business

Protect Yourself: How to Structure Your Consulting Contracts

If you're starting a consulting firm, make sure these details are covered.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 5 min read
Too Much? Too Little? How to Set Fees for Your New Consulting Business
Consulting business

Too Much? Too Little? How to Set Fees for Your New Consulting Business

As a new business owner, you may not know what you should charge for your consulting services. Here's some advice.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 5 min read
Starting a Consulting Firm? 10 Reasons Your Clients Need You.
Consulting business

Starting a Consulting Firm? 10 Reasons Your Clients Need You.

A look at what companies are looking for consultants to do and which 10 consulting services are in demand today.
Entrepreneur Press and Eileen Figure Sandlin | 5 min read
What Do I Need to Start a Consulting Business?
Starting a Business

What Do I Need to Start a Consulting Business?

Nina Kaufman
Three Tips to Start a Consulting Business
Starting a Business

Three Tips to Start a Consulting Business

Ready to use your industry expertise to strike out on your own? Consider these tactics to get your business off to a successful start.
Jennifer Merritt | 5 min read
How do I get paid for an online consulting business?
Ready for Anything

How do I get paid for an online consulting business?

Lena West
The Plan for a Consulting Business
Starting a Business

The Plan for a Consulting Business

Even if you're already an expert in your field, a business plan can help keep you on track.
Tim Berry | 5 min read
Starting a Creativity Consultant Business
Starting a Business

Starting a Creativity Consultant Business

Like thinking outside the box? Then perhaps you're suited for a job that helps companies and individuals think and work more innovatively.
Paul and Sarah Edwards | 4 min read
