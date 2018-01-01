Consulting business
Consulting
A Step-by-Step Guide to Selling Consulting Services
Do people often ask for your professional advice? It's time to start charging for your consulting sessions.
More From This Topic
Consulting business
Avoid These 3 Pitfalls When Opening a Consulting Business
If done correctly, a consulting business can be lucrative for an entrepreneur. To get people on the right path, here are three mistakes to avoid.
Consulting business
Need Clients? The 5 Best Ways to Market Your Consulting Business
Here are five ways to get the word out about your consulting firm.
Consulting business
Protect Yourself: How to Structure Your Consulting Contracts
If you're starting a consulting firm, make sure these details are covered.
Consulting business
Too Much? Too Little? How to Set Fees for Your New Consulting Business
As a new business owner, you may not know what you should charge for your consulting services. Here's some advice.
Consulting business
Starting a Consulting Firm? 10 Reasons Your Clients Need You.
A look at what companies are looking for consultants to do and which 10 consulting services are in demand today.
Starting a Business
Three Tips to Start a Consulting Business
Ready to use your industry expertise to strike out on your own? Consider these tactics to get your business off to a successful start.
Starting a Business
The Plan for a Consulting Business
Even if you're already an expert in your field, a business plan can help keep you on track.
Starting a Business
Starting a Creativity Consultant Business
Like thinking outside the box? Then perhaps you're suited for a job that helps companies and individuals think and work more innovatively.