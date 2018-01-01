corporate governance

Sumner Redstone's Battle Is a Lesson In How Not to Lead
Leadership

Redstone's battle with his Viacom team and board shows why founders or CEOs have to learn to bow out gracefully.
Ray Hennessey | 5 min read
When the CEO Goes Bad, the Whole Company Needs a Fresh Look
Leadership

Cutting off the head does nothing to fix what is likely cultural rot throughout an entire organization.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
Of Course Corporations Are People
Corporations

Big corporations are just small businesses that grew up. And they are all run by and for people.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
CEO Pay Isn't All That Out of Whack If You Look at Real Data
Executive Compensation

Why do CEOs get paid so much? Because they deserve it. Plain and simple.
Ray Hennessey | 7 min read
The 7 Deadly Digital Sins
Online Marketing

Knowing, and avoiding, the errors that undermine online marketing is a responsibility leaders shouldn't delegate.
Simon Lande | 4 min read
