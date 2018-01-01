Country Music

Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label
Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label

That's what people say, mmm-mmm.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Lessons From a Country Music Duo to Make Your Business 'Big & Rich'
Lessons From a Country Music Duo to Make Your Business 'Big & Rich'

Professional musicians give inspiring performances. Successful entrepreneurs do the same thing.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
The Grand Ole Opry Gets Hip to Hashtags to Harvest a New Audience Online
The Grand Ole Opry Gets Hip to Hashtags to Harvest a New Audience Online

The 90-year-old country music venue uses millennial marketing techniques to capture followers for a new century.
Constance Aguilar | 6 min read
