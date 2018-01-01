Country Music
KFC
KFC Just Revealed Reba McEntire Will Be Its First Female Colonel Sanders
McEntire will be the face of the chain's newest chicken, Smoky Mountain BBQ.
More From This Topic
Snapchat
Snapchat's Evan Spiegel Has Eyes for Taylor Swift's Record Label
That's what people say, mmm-mmm.
Customer Experience
Lessons From a Country Music Duo to Make Your Business 'Big & Rich'
Professional musicians give inspiring performances. Successful entrepreneurs do the same thing.
Social Media Marketing
The Grand Ole Opry Gets Hip to Hashtags to Harvest a New Audience Online
The 90-year-old country music venue uses millennial marketing techniques to capture followers for a new century.