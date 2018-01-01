craig simpson

More From This Topic

How to Work With a Mailing List Broker
Marketing Bootcamp

How to Work With a Mailing List Broker

Specific things to look for when trying to identify a list broker to work with.
Craig Simpson | 4 min read
How to Avoid Mailing to a Disaster Area
Direct Mail

How to Avoid Mailing to a Disaster Area

Learn this money-saving tip and keep your response rates from bombing when floods and natural disasters occur.
Craig Simpson | 3 min read
3 Split Tests to Improve Your Direct Mail Results
Marketing Bootcamp

3 Split Tests to Improve Your Direct Mail Results

If you want to increase your response rate, make sure you are ALWAYS testing something new.
Craig Simpson | 4 min read
5 Steps to Writing Better Ad Copy
Advertising

5 Steps to Writing Better Ad Copy

Following these easy steps will help you create copy that sells your products or services.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
7 Tips for Getting a Bigger Response from Your Ad Copy
Growth Strategies

7 Tips for Getting a Bigger Response from Your Ad Copy

Drawing in more customers isn't hard – if you follow this smart advice from an advertising expert.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
8 Laws for Writing Copy That Sells
Advertising Strategies

8 Laws for Writing Copy That Sells

Crafting effective ad copy is easy-if you follow this expert advice.
Craig Simpson | 7 min read
6 Lessons From the Legends of Advertising
Advertising

6 Lessons From the Legends of Advertising

Discover the six overriding lessons for putting together a promotional campaign that produces the best results.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
18 Things Testing Your Ads Can Teach You About Effective Advertising
Advertising Strategies

18 Things Testing Your Ads Can Teach You About Effective Advertising

Testing is the only way you can know your promotions are working and make sure you're getting the best response possible. Find out more about how research can help you create ads that work.
Craig Simpson | 8 min read
