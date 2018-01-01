Craig Simpson

VIP Contributor
Author and Owner of Simpson Direct, Inc.

Craig Simpson has managed thousands of direct mail campaigns and grossed hundreds of millions in revenue for his clients over the past 15 years. Simpson is the owner of Simpson Direct Inc., a Grants Pass, Oregon-based direct marketing firm, and a respected speaker/presenter on the topic of direct mail. He is the co-author with Dan S. Kennedy of The Direct Mail Solution. He blogs at http://www.simpson-direct.com/blog/.

Want Customers to Buy? Use These Tested Advertising Strategies That Actually Work.
Advertising

Apply tested principles from advertising legend Robert Collier, and you'll never have to guess about your marketing again.
7 min read
3 Secrets to Driving Leads to Your Online Sales Funnel
Ready for Anything

Direct mail is a great way to earn quality customers-but only if you do these three things.
5 min read
3 Things You Should Do for Every Sales Campaign
Ready for Anything

You can have the best sales piece in the world, but if it's missing one critical ingredient, it's guaranteed to fail.
4 min read
Going Green With Direct Mail
Green Business

Learn how to be environmentally conscious with your direct mail marketing.
5 min read
The Science Behind the Sales Funnel
Ready for Anything

Get rid of empty leads by making your sales funnel consistent and efficient.
5 min read
Learn How to Ask For the Sale
Ready for Anything

Stop wondering whether you should ask for the sale or not, and you'll be glad you did.
6 min read
3 Reasons to Start Copying Your Competitors Today
Competition

You don't have to steal strategies or plagiarize work to learn from your competitors-find out how.
5 min read
The Ins and Outs of SWOT Analysis for Marketing Growth
Marketing

Use this remarkable tool to realign your marketing campaign with what will give you the best results.
7 min read
How the Seasons Affect Your Direct Mail Campaigns
Marketing Strategies

For the best results from your direct mail campaigns, learn how responses vary according to the time of year.
3 min read
3 Simple Ways to Make Sure Your Direct Mail Campaign Is Opened
Marketing Bootcamp

Learn the three things you can do to increase the chances that your sale pieces do their important job of selling your product or service.
5 min read
How to Successfully Track the Results of Your Mail Campaign
Direct Marketing

Increase your mailing response rate by tracking and taking a serious look at your results.
3 min read
Increase Your Direct Mail Campaign Results Using Holidays
Marketing Ideas

Set up a campaign around a holiday and give your customers a reason to come into your store, visit your website and buy from you.
3 min read
Why Some Prices Are More Right Than Others
Ready for Anything

Learn to look at the factors that determine what your most attractive offer price is!
7 min read
How to Work With a Mailing List Broker
Marketing Bootcamp

Specific things to look for when trying to identify a list broker to work with.
4 min read
How to Avoid Mailing to a Disaster Area
Direct Mail

Learn this money-saving tip and keep your response rates from bombing when floods and natural disasters occur.
3 min read

