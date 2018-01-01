Craig Simpson has managed thousands of direct mail campaigns and grossed hundreds of millions in revenue for his clients over the past 15 years. Simpson is the owner of Simpson Direct Inc., a Grants Pass, Oregon-based direct marketing firm, and a respected speaker/presenter on the topic of direct mail. He is the co-author with Dan S. Kennedy of The Direct Mail Solution. He blogs at http://www.simpson-direct.com/blog/.
Advertising
Want Customers to Buy? Use These Tested Advertising Strategies That Actually Work.
Apply tested principles from advertising legend Robert Collier, and you'll never have to guess about your marketing again.
Ready for Anything
3 Secrets to Driving Leads to Your Online Sales Funnel
Direct mail is a great way to earn quality customers-but only if you do these three things.
Ready for Anything
3 Things You Should Do for Every Sales Campaign
You can have the best sales piece in the world, but if it's missing one critical ingredient, it's guaranteed to fail.
Green Business
Going Green With Direct Mail
Learn how to be environmentally conscious with your direct mail marketing.
Ready for Anything
The Science Behind the Sales Funnel
Get rid of empty leads by making your sales funnel consistent and efficient.
Ready for Anything
Learn How to Ask For the Sale
Stop wondering whether you should ask for the sale or not, and you'll be glad you did.
Competition
3 Reasons to Start Copying Your Competitors Today
You don't have to steal strategies or plagiarize work to learn from your competitors-find out how.
Marketing
The Ins and Outs of SWOT Analysis for Marketing Growth
Use this remarkable tool to realign your marketing campaign with what will give you the best results.
Marketing Strategies
How the Seasons Affect Your Direct Mail Campaigns
For the best results from your direct mail campaigns, learn how responses vary according to the time of year.
Marketing Bootcamp
3 Simple Ways to Make Sure Your Direct Mail Campaign Is Opened
Learn the three things you can do to increase the chances that your sale pieces do their important job of selling your product or service.
Direct Marketing
How to Successfully Track the Results of Your Mail Campaign
Increase your mailing response rate by tracking and taking a serious look at your results.
Marketing Ideas
Increase Your Direct Mail Campaign Results Using Holidays
Set up a campaign around a holiday and give your customers a reason to come into your store, visit your website and buy from you.
Ready for Anything
Why Some Prices Are More Right Than Others
Learn to look at the factors that determine what your most attractive offer price is!
Marketing Bootcamp
How to Work With a Mailing List Broker
Specific things to look for when trying to identify a list broker to work with.
Direct Mail
How to Avoid Mailing to a Disaster Area
Learn this money-saving tip and keep your response rates from bombing when floods and natural disasters occur.