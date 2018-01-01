crisis communication

What Netflix Just Taught Entrepreneurs About Mitigating a PR Nightmare
Public Relations

What Netflix Just Taught Entrepreneurs About Mitigating a PR Nightmare

Netflix's response to its Kevin Spacey PR crisis shows that nothing is more important than protecting the brand you've worked so hard to build.
Erik Huberman | 7 min read
5 Leadership Failures That Contributed to the United Fiasco
Leadership

5 Leadership Failures That Contributed to the United Fiasco

Every CEO is vulnerable to United-esque PR disaster when their organizations veer from their core values.
Brian Fielkow | 8 min read
4 Hallmarks of Leadership in a Time of Crisis
Crisis Management

4 Hallmarks of Leadership in a Time of Crisis

Don't be the next Wells Fargo. Do be the next Skittles. Here's how.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
