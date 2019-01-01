About Clay Mathile and Joni Fedders
Clay Mathile is the Founder of Aileron and former CEO and Owner of The IAMS Company. Joni Fedders is a trusted business advisor, facilitator, leadership coach, and the President of Aileron. Together, they write about what it takes to run your business so it doesn’t run you.
