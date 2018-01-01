Crowdfunding Rewards

6 Ways Attending a Crowdfunding Event Can Boost Your Business
Crowdfunding

6 Ways Attending a Crowdfunding Event Can Boost Your Business

Even if you haven't committed to crowdfunding, the events are worthwhile just for what you can learn and who you can meet.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
5 Important Questions About Real-Estate Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding

5 Important Questions About Real-Estate Crowdfunding

It may seem like just another tech fad. But consider that real estate-specific websites have raked in millions in investments.
Steven Kaufman | 5 min read
Why Overpriced Rewards Could Be the Kiss of Death for Your Crowdfunding Campaign
Crowdfunding Rewards

Why Overpriced Rewards Could Be the Kiss of Death for Your Crowdfunding Campaign

$100 for a T-shirt? 'That doesn't sound like a deal to me,' says crowdfunding expert Sally Outlaw.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Last Year, Reading Rainbow Raised $5.4 Million on Kickstarter. Then, the Real Work Began.
Crowdfunding

Last Year, Reading Rainbow Raised $5.4 Million on Kickstarter. Then, the Real Work Began.

With a record 105,000 backers, the crowdfunding campaign presented logistical challenges, but appears to have made good on its commitments.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Nearly 1 in 10 Kickstarter Projects Fails to Deliver Rewards
Kickstarter

Nearly 1 in 10 Kickstarter Projects Fails to Deliver Rewards

The crowdfunding platform commissioned a University of Pennsylvania professor to do an analysis of the fulfillment rates of funded campaigns on the platform.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
The Most Important Thing You Must Do as a Hardware Startup
Product Development

The Most Important Thing You Must Do as a Hardware Startup

You can't develop your product while living in a cave. Instead, "pre-sell" it via crowdfunding and email marketing.
John Teel | 5 min read
Is Kickstarter Right for Your Business?
Crowdfunding

Is Kickstarter Right for Your Business?

Don't let a crowdfunding calamity happen to you.
David Salinas | 4 min read
Crowdfunding Can Be Really Effective -- If You Know What You're Doing
Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding Can Be Really Effective -- If You Know What You're Doing

This source of raising capital can secure significant cash for a startup as well as publicity and contacts.
Kendall Almerico | 4 min read
