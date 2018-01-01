Currency Trading

Mt. Gox Files for Bankruptcy, Faults Hackers and Flawed System for Collapse
The end has officially come for the former Bitcoin trading heavyweight, as it files for Chapter 11 in Tokyo and admits to losing nearly half a billion U.S. dollars worth of the virtual currency.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Mt. Gox Breaks Silence With Vague Statement, Confirms Transaction Freeze
The troubled virtual currency exchange finally breaks its silence, but fails to address swirling bankruptcy allegations.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Mt. Gox Bails on Bitcoin Foundation, Mysteriously Kills Off All Tweets
The sudden, strange moves aren't helping to restore confidence in the trailblazing, yet increasingly tarnished digital currency exchange.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Bitcoin Price Plummets After Chinese Exchange Bans Yuan Deposits
China is cracking down on Bitcoin, and that means the price bubble is finally bursting.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Bitcoin: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
A look at the ups, downs, and tough truths about the future of Bitcoin and digital currency.
Matthew Toren | 5 min read
Coinbase Nets $25 Million in Largest Ever Bitcoin Fundraise
The largest Bitcoin service in the U.S. just got a major push to expand its business.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
SecondMarket CEO: Wall Street Will Put 'Hundreds of Millions' Into Bitcoin
The founder of the Bitcoin Investment Trust has been meeting with Wall Street players whom he says are preparing to pour vast amounts of money into the digital currency.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read
Bitcoin Gets Slammed by China as BofA Touts its Potential
On the same day that China decided to forbid financial companies from processing Bitcoin-related transactions, Bank of America gave the virtual currency some love.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
Black Friday: A Chance for Bitcoin to Get Some Mainstream Love
With the value of Bitcoin at record highs, and the holiday season upon us, there's no better time for the cryptocurrency to prove its mainstream usefulness.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
3 Big Misconceptions About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is everywhere these days, and so is the confusion. Here are three myths about the virtual currency you need to stop believing now.
Brian Patrick Eha | 5 min read
