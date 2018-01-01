David Karp

Why You Should Get an 'Idea Editor' and 4 More Business Tips From the Week
Marketing

Why You Should Get an 'Idea Editor' and 4 More Business Tips From the Week

From grounding yourself with down-to-earth colleagues to marketing to millennials, here's a look at this week's best business advice.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read
3 Leadership Lessons From Tumblr's David Karp
Leadership

3 Leadership Lessons From Tumblr's David Karp

Learn how the 26-year-old founder navigated the challenges of growing the business in the early days.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
In Yahoo Deal, Tumblr Becomes the Next $1 Billion Startup
Starting a Business

In Yahoo Deal, Tumblr Becomes the Next $1 Billion Startup

The blogging platform's 26-year-old founder, David Karp, will stay on as chief executive.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Tumblr's David Karp on Why NYC Beats Silicon Valley
Technology

Tumblr's David Karp on Why NYC Beats Silicon Valley

The microblogging-site founder dishes about the evolution of Tumblr and why he loves the Big Apple.
Lyneka Little | 4 min read
Lessons Learned: How Tumblr Recovered from a Business Crisis
Project Grow

Lessons Learned: How Tumblr Recovered from a Business Crisis

David Karp's blog platform has seen hockey-stick growth, and so has his learning curve as entrepreneur. He shares how his company bounced back from the tech tumble that brought down millions of blogs last year.
Teri Evans | 4 min read
