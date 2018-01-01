Erin Griffith

Erin Griffith is a staff writer at Fortune.

My Week With the Bracelet That Shocks You Awake
Sleep

My Week With the Bracelet That Shocks You Awake

A reporter tried to abuse herself to become a morning person.
5 min read
Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores
kik

Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores

'This is the first time we're putting a stake in the ground and creating a specific experience with bots front and center,' says the messaging app's CEO.
5 min read
There's Now a Startup to Help You Cancel All Those Subscriptions
Subscription Businesses

There's Now a Startup to Help You Cancel All Those Subscriptions

When this entrepreneur discovered he'd been paying a monthly subscription fee to an airplane Wi-Fi provider for months, he was so annoyed that he started a company.
4 min read
Entrepreneurship's Big Role in President Obama's Cuba Visit
Cuba

Entrepreneurship's Big Role in President Obama's Cuba Visit

'The right to make a living is one or our most precious rights,' says Carlos Gutierrez, the former CEO of Kellogg who was born in Cuba.
4 min read
Zenefits Lays Off 17 Percent of Workers to 'Refocus'
Zenefits

Zenefits Lays Off 17 Percent of Workers to 'Refocus'

Zenefits has been in crisis mode for the last few weeks after removing its CEO and founder, Parker Conrad.
6 min read
Foursquare Raises $45 Million and Gets New CEO
Foursquare

Foursquare Raises $45 Million and Gets New CEO

Execs say the changes 'reflect Foursquare maturing.'
4 min read
Is Marissa Mayer Running Out of Time?
Yahoo!

Is Marissa Mayer Running Out of Time?

The CEO's turnaround plan for Yahoo is looking less promising by the day.
4 min read
Why Google Killed a Secret Project Called 'Google Here'
Google

Why Google Killed a Secret Project Called 'Google Here'

The company would have utilized beacon technology to give users notifications about discounts if they were near a retail partner.
4 min read
Meet the New Shark Tank Sharks: Ashton Kutcher, Chris Sacca
Shark Tank

Meet the New Shark Tank Sharks: Ashton Kutcher, Chris Sacca

Silicon Valley angel investors become TV sharks.
3 min read
Where Did Twitter's Dick Costolo Go Wrong?
Twitter

Where Did Twitter's Dick Costolo Go Wrong?

Employees loved him. The board loved him. He charmed the media, and even Wall Street, for a brief honeymoon. Why did investors turn on Twitter's CEO?
6 min read
Why a Yahoo-AOL Merger Didn't Happen
Mergers and Acquisitions

Why a Yahoo-AOL Merger Didn't Happen

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer discusses content and distribution at Fortune's Most Powerful Women event in New York.
3 min read
Oscar, the Health Insurance Startup, Now Valued at $1.5 Billion
Startup Funding

Oscar, the Health Insurance Startup, Now Valued at $1.5 Billion

The company has also seen triple the number of people enrolled in the last 12 months.
2 min read
Snapchat Complies With Government Data Requests at a Higher Rate Than Yahoo, Twitter, Facebook and Google
Privacy Concerns

Snapchat Complies With Government Data Requests at a Higher Rate Than Yahoo, Twitter, Facebook and Google

This, according to the company's first ever transparency report.
2 min read
9 Startup Ideas That Were Ahead of Their Time
Innovation

9 Startup Ideas That Were Ahead of Their Time

In the technology industry, the only thing worse than being wrong is being early.
7 min read
Etsy Crafts a Plan to Go Public
IPO

Etsy Crafts a Plan to Go Public

The online marketplace cited losing its authenticity as a risk factor in its IPO filing.
3 min read
