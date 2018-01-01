Erin Griffith is a staff writer at Fortune.
Sleep
My Week With the Bracelet That Shocks You Awake
A reporter tried to abuse herself to become a morning person.
kik
Kik Launches a 'Bot Shop,' Because Bot Shops Are the New App Stores
'This is the first time we're putting a stake in the ground and creating a specific experience with bots front and center,' says the messaging app's CEO.
Subscription Businesses
There's Now a Startup to Help You Cancel All Those Subscriptions
When this entrepreneur discovered he'd been paying a monthly subscription fee to an airplane Wi-Fi provider for months, he was so annoyed that he started a company.
Cuba
Entrepreneurship's Big Role in President Obama's Cuba Visit
'The right to make a living is one or our most precious rights,' says Carlos Gutierrez, the former CEO of Kellogg who was born in Cuba.
Zenefits
Zenefits Lays Off 17 Percent of Workers to 'Refocus'
Zenefits has been in crisis mode for the last few weeks after removing its CEO and founder, Parker Conrad.
Foursquare
Foursquare Raises $45 Million and Gets New CEO
Execs say the changes 'reflect Foursquare maturing.'
Yahoo!
Is Marissa Mayer Running Out of Time?
The CEO's turnaround plan for Yahoo is looking less promising by the day.
Why Google Killed a Secret Project Called 'Google Here'
The company would have utilized beacon technology to give users notifications about discounts if they were near a retail partner.
Shark Tank
Meet the New Shark Tank Sharks: Ashton Kutcher, Chris Sacca
Silicon Valley angel investors become TV sharks.
Where Did Twitter's Dick Costolo Go Wrong?
Employees loved him. The board loved him. He charmed the media, and even Wall Street, for a brief honeymoon. Why did investors turn on Twitter's CEO?
Mergers and Acquisitions
Why a Yahoo-AOL Merger Didn't Happen
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer discusses content and distribution at Fortune's Most Powerful Women event in New York.
Startup Funding
Oscar, the Health Insurance Startup, Now Valued at $1.5 Billion
The company has also seen triple the number of people enrolled in the last 12 months.
Privacy Concerns
Snapchat Complies With Government Data Requests at a Higher Rate Than Yahoo, Twitter, Facebook and Google
This, according to the company's first ever transparency report.
Innovation
9 Startup Ideas That Were Ahead of Their Time
In the technology industry, the only thing worse than being wrong is being early.
IPO
Etsy Crafts a Plan to Go Public
The online marketplace cited losing its authenticity as a risk factor in its IPO filing.