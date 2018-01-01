Deal Sites
Technology
Groupon's New CEO May Be Its Best Deal Yet
The daily deals site has called off its search for a new head in favor of retaining their temporary CEO permanently.
Technology
Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office
The move eliminates 30 full-time positions and will have remaining staffers working remotely.
Ready for Anything
Overcoming the Groupon Effect: How to Sell Merchants on Your Start-Up Deal Site
Faced with a glut of daily-deal sites, new entrants are having a tough time winning over merchants. Here's how to cut through the hype and build your client roster.
Marketing
How to Make Daily Deals Pay Off For Your Business
If you're interested in testing the social coupon waters, consider these four tips to help increase your likelihood of success.
Starting a Business
Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub
With their site stuck in neutral, two entrepreneurs changed gears and paved a new road to success.
Marketing
CouponTrade Can Help Attract Customers Through Unused Deals
A new online marketplace can help companies sitting out the discount game pull in new customers through unused deals from other businesses.
Finance
Financing a Second Startup on Cash Flow of Your First
With the success of one startup, Kiha Lee financed another.
Entrepreneurs
1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal
This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Starting a Business
Scout for Deals Long Before Black Friday
You shouldn't wait until the last minute to snap up great deals. But you have to know what a bargain looks like.
Technology
Insider Deals: Sweet, If You Can Score Them
You don't have to be a PC vendor's friend, relative, or employee to snag deals that were created for the benefit of exclusive groups of insiders.