Groupon's New CEO May Be Its Best Deal Yet
Technology

Groupon's New CEO May Be Its Best Deal Yet

The daily deals site has called off its search for a new head in favor of retaining their temporary CEO permanently.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office
Technology

Struggling Deals Site LivingSocial Kills Events Group, Closes New York Office

The move eliminates 30 full-time positions and will have remaining staffers working remotely.
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
Overcoming the Groupon Effect: How to Sell Merchants on Your Start-Up Deal Site
Ready for Anything

Overcoming the Groupon Effect: How to Sell Merchants on Your Start-Up Deal Site

Faced with a glut of daily-deal sites, new entrants are having a tough time winning over merchants. Here's how to cut through the hype and build your client roster.
Lauren Cannon | 4 min read
How to Make Daily Deals Pay Off For Your Business
Marketing

How to Make Daily Deals Pay Off For Your Business

If you're interested in testing the social coupon waters, consider these four tips to help increase your likelihood of success.
Jeff Slutsky | 4 min read
Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub
Starting a Business

Fab Forward: How Fab.com Found a Niche in a Design Deal Social Hub

With their site stuck in neutral, two entrepreneurs changed gears and paved a new road to success.
Jason Ankeny | 15 min read
CouponTrade Can Help Attract Customers Through Unused Deals
Marketing

CouponTrade Can Help Attract Customers Through Unused Deals

A new online marketplace can help companies sitting out the discount game pull in new customers through unused deals from other businesses.
John Patrick Pullen | 2 min read
Financing a Second Startup on Cash Flow of Your First
Finance

Financing a Second Startup on Cash Flow of Your First

With the success of one startup, Kiha Lee financed another.
Michelle Goodman | 4 min read
1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal
Entrepreneurs

1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal

This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Scout for Deals Long Before Black Friday
Starting a Business

Scout for Deals Long Before Black Friday

You shouldn't wait until the last minute to snap up great deals. But you have to know what a bargain looks like.
4 min read
Insider Deals: Sweet, If You Can Score Them
Technology

Insider Deals: Sweet, If You Can Score Them

You don't have to be a PC vendor's friend, relative, or employee to snag deals that were created for the benefit of exclusive groups of insiders.
5 min read
