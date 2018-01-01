Dan Primack

Dan Primack blogs, writes, muses and opines on deals and deal-makers for Fortune.

Snapchat Buys Bitmoji Maker Bitstrips
Snapchat

Bitstrips was originally founded in 2007 to help users build personalized digital comics, but in 2014 refocused on customized and shareable cartoon avatars.
GM Buying Self-Driving Tech Startup for More Than $1 Billion
General Motors

The acquisition follows GM's recent move to create a team dedicated to the development of self-driving car technology within the company.
Hundreds of Employees Laid Off at Staples HQ
Layoffs

The 'bloodbath' affected both senior and junior employees.
Tinder's Parent Company Sets IPO Terms
IPO

Match Group expects to go public before Thanksgiving with shares priced between $12 and $14.
Zirtual's 'Outsourced CFO' Says Business Model Was to Blame
Failure

Ryan Keating offers his take on the on-demand virtual assistant company's demise.
How One Firm Is Taking a Different Approach to Helping Startups Fight Regulation
Consulting

Tusk Ventures is the consultancy behind Uber's successful fight against NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Is Boston Losing Another VC Firm to Silicon Valley?
Venture Capital

Highland Capital Partners is now led by one of its Palo Alto-based partners.
Salesforce May Be Up for Sale
Acquisitions

The cloud computing giant is reportedly listening to takeover offers. Could Microsoft be interested?
Bubbles and Brainstorming With Marc Andreessen
Marc Andreesen

One of America's most important venture capitalists talks tech bubbles, delayed gratification and his firm's efforts to hire a female partner.
Ex-Google Exec Andy Rubin Raises $48 Million for Incubator
Investors

Android co-founder's new effort raises money.
Warby Parker Co-Founder Launching Growth Equity Firm
Warby Parker

From eye glasses to private equity investing.
Despite What Mark Cuban Says, Net Neutrality Will Not Create 'Uncertainty'
Net Neutrality

The FCC now has oversight of the Internet. But there is one thing it can never change.
Buying a Rival: Zillow CEO Talks Trulia Deal, Integration and Layoffs
Acquisitions

Zillow has completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of online real estate rival Trulia.
Do You Remember RadioShack Back When ...
RadioShack

Tech professionals get misty-eyed over the collapse of their first favorite store.
Let's Stop Laughing at Groupon
Valuations

Groupon is not a cautionary tale of unicorns past.
