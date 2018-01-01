Dan Primack blogs, writes, muses and opines on deals and deal-makers for Fortune.
Snapchat
Snapchat Buys Bitmoji Maker Bitstrips
Bitstrips was originally founded in 2007 to help users build personalized digital comics, but in 2014 refocused on customized and shareable cartoon avatars.
General Motors
GM Buying Self-Driving Tech Startup for More Than $1 Billion
The acquisition follows GM's recent move to create a team dedicated to the development of self-driving car technology within the company.
Layoffs
Hundreds of Employees Laid Off at Staples HQ
The 'bloodbath' affected both senior and junior employees.
IPO
Tinder's Parent Company Sets IPO Terms
Match Group expects to go public before Thanksgiving with shares priced between $12 and $14.
Failure
Zirtual's 'Outsourced CFO' Says Business Model Was to Blame
Ryan Keating offers his take on the on-demand virtual assistant company's demise.
Consulting
How One Firm Is Taking a Different Approach to Helping Startups Fight Regulation
Tusk Ventures is the consultancy behind Uber's successful fight against NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Venture Capital
Is Boston Losing Another VC Firm to Silicon Valley?
Highland Capital Partners is now led by one of its Palo Alto-based partners.
Acquisitions
Salesforce May Be Up for Sale
The cloud computing giant is reportedly listening to takeover offers. Could Microsoft be interested?
Marc Andreesen
Bubbles and Brainstorming With Marc Andreessen
One of America's most important venture capitalists talks tech bubbles, delayed gratification and his firm's efforts to hire a female partner.
Investors
Ex-Google Exec Andy Rubin Raises $48 Million for Incubator
Android co-founder's new effort raises money.
Warby Parker
Warby Parker Co-Founder Launching Growth Equity Firm
From eye glasses to private equity investing.
Net Neutrality
Despite What Mark Cuban Says, Net Neutrality Will Not Create 'Uncertainty'
The FCC now has oversight of the Internet. But there is one thing it can never change.
Acquisitions
Buying a Rival: Zillow CEO Talks Trulia Deal, Integration and Layoffs
Zillow has completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of online real estate rival Trulia.
RadioShack
Do You Remember RadioShack Back When ...
Tech professionals get misty-eyed over the collapse of their first favorite store.
Valuations
Let's Stop Laughing at Groupon
Groupon is not a cautionary tale of unicorns past.