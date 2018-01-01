demo day

Watch Entrepreneurs From Techstars NYC Pitch Their Startups at Demo Day
TechStars

Altogether, 14 companies presented to an audience filled with venture capitalists and startup entrepreneurs.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
7 Tips for Crushing It on Demo Day
Pitching

Alex Iskold | 4 min read
