Difficult conversations

Employee Experience & Recruiting

In today's climate, it can feel difficult and even dangerous to bring up topics like faith and politics in the workplace. The thought of hurting a colleague's feelings or facing consequences with one's employment status can feel like too much of a risk to take. For many of us, engaging in tough conversations has the potential to create rifts between friends, family and colleagues. People on all sides of an issue may feel judged, ostracized for their views, or uncomfortable with speaking their truth.