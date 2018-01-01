Digital Currencies
Technology
Should You Launch an ICO to Raise Money for Your Startup?
As of February 2018, 46 percent of the previous year's ICOs had already failed -- despite the fact that they had raised more than $104 million.
More From This Topic
Startups
Billionaire Investor Draper Leads $4.2 Million Funding in Blockchain Startup
The blockchain technology startup powers the digital currency bitcoin and enables data-sharing across a network of individual computers.
Bitcoin
5 Ways to Participate in the Bitcoin Revolution
There are methods large and small for entrepreneurs to step into the world of crypto-currencies and blockchain technology.
Court Cases
Digital Currency Firm Co-founder Gets 10 Years in Prison in Cash-Laundering Case
Vladamir Kats pleaded guilty later in 2013 to money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Bitcoin
Coinbase, Ripple Close to Landing New York Bitcoin Licenses, Sources Say
Once approved, the licenses would add to a nascent digital currency industry taking hold in New York.
Bitcoin
Craig Wright Will Not Give Further Evidence He's Bitcoin's Creator
'I do not have the courage. I cannot,' Wright wrote in a blog post.
Bitcoin
Australian Man Tells BBC He Created Bitcoin, Skepticism Remains
Tech entrepreneur Craig Wright told the news organization that he is the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.
Bitcoin
Prominent Bitcoin Developer Declares the Digital Currency a Failure
'The fundamentals are broken and whatever happens to the price in the short term, the long-term trend should probably be downwards,' developer wrote.
Digital Disruption
It's Crucial to Keep Up With These 6 Digital Trends in 2016
Using 3-D printers, Bitcoin and the Internet of Things are just a few ways to stay ahead of the digital game this year.
Bitcoin
Mike Tyson and His Face Tattoo Will Represent New Bitcoin Digital Wallet Product
'Mike Tyson's Digital Wallet' is a mainstream service that lets consumers buy and sell bitcoin at any bitcoin ATM.
Bitcoin
Has the True Identity of the Bitcoin Founder Finally Been Revealed?
The latest name to float to the surface in the hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto is Craig Steven Wright, an Australian entrepreneur and academic.