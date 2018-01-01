Digital Currencies

Billionaire Investor Draper Leads $4.2 Million Funding in Blockchain Startup
Startups

Billionaire Investor Draper Leads $4.2 Million Funding in Blockchain Startup

The blockchain technology startup powers the digital currency bitcoin and enables data-sharing across a network of individual computers.
Reuters | 2 min read
5 Ways to Participate in the Bitcoin Revolution
Bitcoin

5 Ways to Participate in the Bitcoin Revolution

There are methods large and small for entrepreneurs to step into the world of crypto-currencies and blockchain technology.
Chris W. Dunn | 6 min read
Digital Currency Firm Co-founder Gets 10 Years in Prison in Cash-Laundering Case
Court Cases

Digital Currency Firm Co-founder Gets 10 Years in Prison in Cash-Laundering Case

Vladamir Kats pleaded guilty later in 2013 to money laundering and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Reuters | 3 min read
Coinbase, Ripple Close to Landing New York Bitcoin Licenses, Sources Say
Bitcoin

Coinbase, Ripple Close to Landing New York Bitcoin Licenses, Sources Say

Once approved, the licenses would add to a nascent digital currency industry taking hold in New York.
Reuters | 3 min read
Craig Wright Will Not Give Further Evidence He's Bitcoin's Creator
Bitcoin

Craig Wright Will Not Give Further Evidence He's Bitcoin's Creator

'I do not have the courage. I cannot,' Wright wrote in a blog post.
Reuters | 2 min read
Australian Man Tells BBC He Created Bitcoin, Skepticism Remains
Bitcoin

Australian Man Tells BBC He Created Bitcoin, Skepticism Remains

Tech entrepreneur Craig Wright told the news organization that he is the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.
Reuters | 4 min read
Prominent Bitcoin Developer Declares the Digital Currency a Failure
Bitcoin

Prominent Bitcoin Developer Declares the Digital Currency a Failure

'The fundamentals are broken and whatever happens to the price in the short term, the long-term trend should probably be downwards,' developer wrote.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
It's Crucial to Keep Up With These 6 Digital Trends in 2016
Digital Disruption

It's Crucial to Keep Up With These 6 Digital Trends in 2016

Using 3-D printers, Bitcoin and the Internet of Things are just a few ways to stay ahead of the digital game this year.
Adam Toren | 7 min read
Mike Tyson and His Face Tattoo Will Represent New Bitcoin Digital Wallet Product
Bitcoin

Mike Tyson and His Face Tattoo Will Represent New Bitcoin Digital Wallet Product

'Mike Tyson's Digital Wallet' is a mainstream service that lets consumers buy and sell bitcoin at any bitcoin ATM.
Ethan Wolff-Mann | 2 min read
Has the True Identity of the Bitcoin Founder Finally Been Revealed?
Bitcoin

Has the True Identity of the Bitcoin Founder Finally Been Revealed?

The latest name to float to the surface in the hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto is Craig Steven Wright, an Australian entrepreneur and academic.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
