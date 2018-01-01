DIY

More From This Topic

Building a Car or Fixing a House? These YouTubers Can Help.
YouTube

Building a Car or Fixing a House? These YouTubers Can Help.

For DIYers who like to make their own furniture, one of the YouTube superstars of the so-called maker video scene is a 50-year-old master craftsman named Jimmy Diresta.
Jon Kalish | 8 min read
Why Did So Many Contractors Once Fear 'This Old House?'
Educating Customers

Why Did So Many Contractors Once Fear 'This Old House?'

Teaching potential clients how to do what you do is good marketing.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
This Gizmo Literally Lets You See Through Walls
Far Out Tech

This Gizmo Literally Lets You See Through Walls

Dreamed of x-ray vision? This startup has the answer -- sort of.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
This Might be the Most Ridiculous Contraption Ever Constructed
Far Out Tech

This Might be the Most Ridiculous Contraption Ever Constructed

A Swedish engineer soars high, then crashes his homemade flying chair thing.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
4 DIY Marketing Tips for Empty-Wallet Entrepreneurs
Social Media Marketing

4 DIY Marketing Tips for Empty-Wallet Entrepreneurs

You don't need to break the bank to generate leads online, use these cost effective social media tools.
Maria Dykstra | 4 min read
5 Marketing Tips for Reaching the DIY Generation
Marketing

5 Marketing Tips for Reaching the DIY Generation

These tips will help you put your marketing campaign in front of more people.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read
The Pros and Cons of DIY Website vs. Professionally Developed
Websites

The Pros and Cons of DIY Website vs. Professionally Developed

Options for building websites today are abundant, so how can you decide which path is best for you?
Leo Welder | 7 min read
How a Glue Developer Turned Bad Luck Into a DIY Sensation
Business Unusual

How a Glue Developer Turned Bad Luck Into a DIY Sensation

Jane ni Dhulchaointigh turned a sticky situation into a successful business in five steps.
Grant Davis | 4 min read
5 Pro Tips for a Successful Do-It-Yourself Public Relations Campaign
Public Relations

5 Pro Tips for a Successful Do-It-Yourself Public Relations Campaign

You don't need to write the five-figure check to sign up for professional PR services.
Craig Corbett | 7 min read
9 Reasons Why Your Business Growth Has Plateaued -- and How to Fix That
Growth Strategies

9 Reasons Why Your Business Growth Has Plateaued -- and How to Fix That

An outdated business plan and a lack of drive are just a couple of reasons why you might be stuck.
Chelsea Berler | 8 min read
DIY ("Do It Yourself") is a method of creating something from scratch or doing something from the bottom up. Naturally, many Entrepreneurs are inclined to DIY projects and campaigns because they can be cost-reducing, although oftentimes time-consuming. With strong leadership and organizational qualities, entrepreneurs excel at projects that appoint sole responsibility to them. 
