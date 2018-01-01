Dollar Shave Club
Subscription Businesses
Subscription Models Can Inspire Innovation in Stagnant Industries
The subscription arena is where a company's reach may extend far beyond its usual bounds.
More From This Topic
Patents
Gillette Sues Dollar Shave Club Over Patented Technology Claims
Grooming brand says competitor infringed on a 2004 patent involving a 'chromium-containing overcoat layer.'
Infographics
How to Start a Subscription Box Service (Infographic)
A quick and dirty roadmap to launching a curated subscription box service in seven steps.
Beauty Businesses
How the Beauty Industry Continues to Crack the Bro Code
Startups and established brands alike are trying to lure men to the world of beauty, but the CEO of Dollar Shave Club says some hand-holding is required.
Growing a Business
Adult Butt Wipes and Razors by Mail: How Dollar Shave Club Takes on the Big Companies
A hit YouTube video launched Dollar Shave Club into the minds (and medicine cabinets) of men everywhere. But the company is just getting started.