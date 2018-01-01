EEOC

Hiring Requires Choices and Not Every Choice Is 'Discrimination'
Hiring

Hiring Requires Choices and Not Every Choice Is 'Discrimination'

Even the fairest of employers knows that, for some jobs, gender, age and physical ability are valid reasons for hiring one person and not another.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.