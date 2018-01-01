EEOC
Hiring
Hiring Requires Choices and Not Every Choice Is 'Discrimination'
Even the fairest of employers knows that, for some jobs, gender, age and physical ability are valid reasons for hiring one person and not another.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.