Effective Targeting

All About Buyer Personas: What They Are, Why You Need Them and How to Make Them Effective
Industry leaders encourage constructing buyer personas. Here's what you need to know about them.
Small Business PR | 3 min read
Why You Should Be Looking Locally for Customers
Small businesses can -- and should -- target consumers closest to home. Here's how.
Paula Andruss | 3 min read
What Surviving Life-or-Death Situations Has Taught Me About Business
A mortal threat either clarifies the mind or you perish. The rough and tumble of business is similar.
Tim Larkin | 6 min read
The Top 5 Errors Made by Money-Losing Ecommerce Sites
Success is never guaranteed in online marketing but avoiding these common errors makes it much likelier.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
How 2014 Will Be The Year To Monetize Big Data
Big data will soon go from a technology investment to a marketing one. Use it as a tool to boost revenue.
Lisbeth McNabb | 4 min read
