Ellen Pao
Women in Tech
High-Profile Women in Tech Push Diversity With Project Include
Founders include former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao and employees from Slack and Pinterest.
Leadership
Ellen Pao's Tenure at Reddit May Be Over, But the Drama Isn't
Major players continue to very publicly stir the pot.
Leadership
Reddit's Chief Engineer Quits After Losing Faith in Site's Direction
'There are some very aggressive implied promises being made to the community,' Bethanye Blount said, according to a report.
Leadership
Can Reddit Save Itself by Going Back to the Future?
Ellen Pao's departure as CEO is just part of the upheaval the site has been going through as it tries to grow up. But is that even possible?
Leadership
Ellen Pao Resigns as CEO of Reddit
The embattled exec has faced heavy criticism for her leadership of the social news platform.
Leadership
Why Reddit Needs to Replace Ellen Pao as CEO
Reddit's CEO has lost her most important constituency: the company's vibrant community.
Gender Bias
Ellen Pao Will Appeal Gender Discrimination Case Against Kleiner
Meanwhile, the venture capital firm is seeking to recover nearly $1 million in litigation costs.
Legal Issues
Kleiner Perkins Cleared of Gender Bias in Pao Case; Jury Ordered to Deliberate Retaliation Claim
A California jury was ordered to resume deliberations on one of the four claims brought by Pao against the VC firm.