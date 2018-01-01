Devindra Hardawar

Microsoft
Microsoft's Teams Is Its Slack Competitor for Office 365
It's yet another way for you to collaborate with your coworkers.
Streaming Video
Amazon Announces a Simple Way to Put Your Videos on its Platform
Amazon Video Direct will give you a variety of ways to stream your videos, including rentals, purchases and Amazon Prime.
Women in Tech
High-Profile Women in Tech Push Diversity With Project Include
Founders include former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao and employees from Slack and Pinterest.
The Simpsons
New Search Engine Allows You to Find 'The Simpsons' Screenshot You Desire
You don't win friends with salad, but you can probably make plenty of new ones by becoming a Simpsons meme machine with Frinkiac.
Free Speech
Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Insulting the Thai Monarchy on Facebook
Originally 60 years, the government reduced his punishment after the man pleaded guilty.
Far Out Tech
Microsoft Research Project Uses Drones to Track Emerging Diseases
The goal is to find new strains of pathogens before they begin wreaking havoc.
Android
Google Announces Android M, Which Is All About 'Polish and Quality'
The M operating system is focused on refining the entire Android experience.