Devindra Hardawar

Devindra Hardawar is a senior editor at Engadget.

More From Devindra Hardawar

Microsoft's Teams Is Its Slack Competitor for Office 365
Microsoft

Microsoft's Teams Is Its Slack Competitor for Office 365

It's yet another way for you to collaborate with your coworkers.
3 min read
Amazon Announces a Simple Way to Put Your Videos on its Platform
Streaming Video

Amazon Announces a Simple Way to Put Your Videos on its Platform

Amazon Video Direct will give you a variety of ways to stream your videos, including rentals, purchases and Amazon Prime.
2 min read
High-Profile Women in Tech Push Diversity With Project Include
Women in Tech

High-Profile Women in Tech Push Diversity With Project Include

Founders include former Reddit CEO Ellen Pao and employees from Slack and Pinterest.
3 min read
New Search Engine Allows You to Find 'The Simpsons' Screenshot You Desire
The Simpsons

New Search Engine Allows You to Find 'The Simpsons' Screenshot You Desire

You don't win friends with salad, but you can probably make plenty of new ones by becoming a Simpsons meme machine with Frinkiac.
2 min read
Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Insulting the Thai Monarchy on Facebook
Free Speech

Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Insulting the Thai Monarchy on Facebook

Originally 60 years, the government reduced his punishment after the man pleaded guilty.
1 min read
Microsoft Research Project Uses Drones to Track Emerging Diseases
Far Out Tech

Microsoft Research Project Uses Drones to Track Emerging Diseases

The goal is to find new strains of pathogens before they begin wreaking havoc.
2 min read
Google Announces Android M, Which Is All About 'Polish and Quality'
Android

Google Announces Android M, Which Is All About 'Polish and Quality'

The M operating system is focused on refining the entire Android experience.
4 min read
