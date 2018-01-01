Emoji
News and Trends
Bitmoji Competitor Genies Raises $10 million
Plus, BuzzFeed News launches a paid membership program and an online tutoring platform, Knack, raises $1.5 million.
Check Out the New Emoji Headed to Apple Devices
The new characters include a woman wearing a headscarf, a person meditating, a bearded man, a woman breastfeeding and food items such as a sandwich and coconut.
Make the Most of Instagram's 'Vanity' Features
This marketing expert reveals two of the most effective ways to attract more followers on your business's Instagram account.
Whether You Like Emoji or Not, They're Amazing for Marketing Your Business
New data shows that using those little cartoons significantly boosts user engagement with your brand.
Author Remakes Classic Books Using Emoji
Tales such as Alice in Wonderland and A Christmas Carol get the graphical treatment.
10 Awesome New iPhone Emoji You Can Totally Use in Business
Make your texts stand out with these latest options from Apple.
Why Durex Is Promoting an Emoji-Inspired Eggplant-Flavored Condom
Let's talk -- or text -- about sex.
Apple Proposes 5 New Emoji Professions
Everyone needs an artist emoji.
The Power of Emojis in Marketing and How to Use Them Efficiently
Check out these shortcuts to share emojis from Mac and Windows desktop as well as tips on how to use emojis to boost your social media posts.
5 Etiquette Rules for Using Emojis at Work
Emojis, once solely symbols of teen angst or exuberance, are a hieroglyphic adults can use, albeit gingerly, in professional communications.
Apple Drops the Gun Emoji for a Friendlier Water Pistol
This is part of the company's emoji update for iOS 10.