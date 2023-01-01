Energy Efficiency as a Service
Here's One New Way for Business Owners to Cut Costs and Meet Sustainability Goals
Now more than ever, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) need real, tangible solutions to rising operating costs and evolving consumer demands. Solutions must be flexible, affordable and long-lasting; cleantech, despite its niche-sounding nature, has broad applications that can help business owners stay competitive and impress stakeholders with next-generation quality and efficiency.