Entrepreneur of 2013
GrowthCon
Entrepreneur of 2013 Winner: I Always Ask 'What Would Steve Jobs Do?'
Patrick O'Neill held himself to a high standard when developing the olloclip, a mobile photo lens that has become a multimillion-dollar business.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.