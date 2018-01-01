Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is the former associate editor at Entrepreneur.com.

Moss of the Month Club? 15 Unique Subscription Services
Subscription services are no longer just for magazine and beer-of-the-month clubs. The booming ecommerce method is one of our Business Trends for 2014. Check out these unique services to find out why.
Your Ultimate Cold And Flu Season Business Survival Guide
It's that time of year again. Here is everything you need to get your business -- and yourself -- ready for cold and flu season.
5 min read
20 Questions With Randi Zuckerberg
The Facebook founder's big sister opens up about her siblings' childhood business, what she learned from working with Sheryl Sandberg, the worst advice she ever got, and more.
6 min read
The Ultimate Guide to Sleep
Sleep is a critical factor in our health and productivity, but too many of us still aren't doing it right. Here is all of Entrepreneur.com's best sleep advice in one place.
6 min read
If I Knew Then: Co-Founder of Natural Beauty Products Company on Staying Positive and Being Patient
Ido Leffler, co-founder of Yes To Inc., has accomplished a lot in the last seven years, and he's learned that good things come to those who wait.
4 min read
The Cold, Hard Facts About Small Business Hiring (Infographic)
You have to spend money to make money, and the numbers show that spending on hiring is one of the best ways to use your dollars.
1 min read
From Chickens to Caskets -- 8 Unique Rental Businesses
People have been renting movies and cars for years, but what about borrowing a wedding dress? Here's a look at the innovative and bizarre things that can be yours for a short time.
4 Famous Crowdfunding Fails
As we celebrate the top 100 crowdfunded companies, we take a look at some of this year's biggest crowdfunding flops.
5 min read
How Your Brain Really Works (Interactive Graphic)
Which part of your brain holds your memories? Where are elements of your personality stored? Click around on this interactive model of the brain to find out.
1 min read
The Most Common Bottlenecks Holding Your Business Back (Infographic)
Are complicated processes and poor communication keeping you from getting work done? You're not alone.
1 min read
What a Hot-Dog Eating Contest Can Teach You About Problem Solving
The authors of the bestselling Freakonomics books shared their unconventional insights at the World Business Forum.
3 min read
Drink Up: 10 Leadership Lessons From the CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev
Speaking at the World Business Forum in New York, the corporate leader shared his rules for business success.
4 min read
Will Etsy's New Policies Turn it Into eBay?
The handmade marketplace will allow sellers to hire staff and use outside shipping and manufacturers.
3 min read
The Rise of Social Media as a Career (Infographic)
Jobs involving social media have exploded over the last three years. Here's a look at where the growth is.
1 min read
How Well Are Managers Really Evaluating Their Employees? (Infographic)
Most managers have some system of evaluating and rewarding employees, but are their systems consistent and do they work? This graphic shows where many managers are falling short.
1 min read
