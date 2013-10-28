The Cold, Hard Facts About Small Business Hiring (Infographic) You have to spend money to make money, and the numbers show that spending on hiring is one of the best ways to use your dollars.

By Kathleen Davis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

No matter how much technology and the ways we do business change, one thing that remains constant is that hiring is the key to growth. When you add employees, you give your business the potential to expand the services it offers as well as improve its efficiency.

Take a look at the infographic below from accounting software company Intuit for clues on when it's the right time to hire, as well as a formula for exactly how much money a vacant position is costing you.

Click to Enlarge+
The Cold, Hard Facts About Small Business Hiring (Infographic)

Kathleen Davis is the former associate editor at Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

Use These 4 Storytelling Strategies to Grow a Loyal Following

Sharing personal struggles, triumphs, or the vision for the future, is an authentic method that resonates deeply, turning audiences into engaged supporters and customers.

By Adam Povlitz
Growing a Business

Most Creators Are Doing Brand Deals Wrong — And This Sponsorship Expert Has Some Advice for Them

Justin Moore discusses how to perfect a pitch, what brands care about and why storytelling is still a prized commodity.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Solutions

Your Mac, Your Way: MacPilot Optimizes macOS for Your Workflow

Discover 1,200 Mac settings to improve how you work with MacPilot.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

The Upcoming Real ID Deadline Is Bringing Long Lines to the DMV — and Scalpers Charging Up to $300 for an Appointment

The deadline to have Real ID-compliant identification for domestic travel is May 7.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

Master These 5 Pillars of Excellence to Overcome Obstacles and Reach Your Goals

Being a top-performing entrepreneur takes more than discipline. There are the five pillars of entrepreneurial excellence you need to build any empire.

By Ginni Saraswati