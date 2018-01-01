Entrepreneurial Leadership

Should You Lead the Company You Started?

A brief three-rule guide to determine if you're the right person to steer your company.
Christopher Hann | 2 min read
Confidence, Man: It Starts With Knowing as Much as the Boss

Seven tips for entrepreneurs looking to convey to employees the conviction underlying the companies they founded.
Dave Mattson | 5 min read
Age and Experience Don't Matter. Mindset Does.

With four generations soon to work under the same roof, conflict is expected. But we should remember to focus on the individual.
Maite Baron | 7 min read
