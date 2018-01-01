Ethics
Are You in it for 5 Years or 50? The Trust You Earn Will Determine How Long Your Business Lasts.
Your personal and business ethics have significant impacts on your business's longevity.
Startups
6 Steps to Surviving 3 Years
Nine out of 10 businesses fail within three years. Don't be one of them.
Success Strategies
The 5-Step Formula for Success
Prepare for failure so you know how to avoid it.
Entrepreneurs
5 Steps to Overcoming the Entrepreneurial Blues
Adventure is what life and business are about.
Leadership
Why Moses Is the Best Real Estate Developer Ever
How insight leads to corporate vision, and how leadership makes the vision real
Employee Compensation
Even Golden Handcuffs Are Shackles
Restricted stock units keep employees from quitting but it's foolish to mistake that for loyalty, much less motivation.
Leadership
Begging for a Return to Respectful Communications
Lay aside your differences and aspire for healthier discussions and communications. Everybody will be happier.
Board of Directors
How Your First Board of Directors Shapes Your Company
Extending control to others is a big step. Make sure you choose the right mix of leadership and industry experience.
Debt
Debt Is the Tiger That Will Eat Your Company
A company founded on debt often must borrow more later but finds no bank interested in lending.
Business Plans
Plan How to Take Your Product to Market, Not Just to Potential Investors.
Too little planning is bad but, sometimes, so is too much investment money.
Management
When Is Bigger Smaller?
The key to growing your company is staying small.
Work-Life Balance
Working 80 Hours a Week is Not Actually What Leads to Success
If you're always working 10-hour days, somebody needs to explain 'diminishing returns' to you.
Motivation
Entrepreneurs Who Are In It for the Money Never Get Rich
If you're in it just for the money, find a well paying job. Entrepreneurship is not your line of work.
Lifestyle
Stress and the Entrepreneur
Learning how to cope with the inevitable stress of entrepreneurship is essential for the health for you and your business.
Hiring
The Key to Hiring the Best Employees
Low turnover, better corporate culture and extreme longevity are benefits of tapping the best workers.