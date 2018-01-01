Ray Zinn

Longest serving CEO in Silicon Valley and author of Tough Things First
Raymond “Ray” Zinn is an inventor, entrepreneur and the longest serving CEO of a publicly traded company in Silicon Valley. He is best known for creating and selling the first Wafer Stepper and for co-founding semiconductor company, Micrel (acquired by Microchip in 2015). Zinn also holds over 20 patents for semiconductor design. A proud great-grandfather, he is actively-retired and mentoring entrepreneurs. His new book, Tough Things First (McGraw Hill), is available at ToughThingsFirst.comAmazon and other booksellers.

Are You in it for 5 Years or 50? The Trust You Earn Will Determine How Long Your Business Lasts.
Ethics

Your personal and business ethics have significant impacts on your business's longevity.
4 min read
6 Steps to Surviving 3 Years
Startups

Nine out of 10 businesses fail within three years. Don't be one of them.
4 min read
The 5-Step Formula for Success
Success Strategies

Prepare for failure so you know how to avoid it.
4 min read
5 Steps to Overcoming the Entrepreneurial Blues
Entrepreneurs

Adventure is what life and business are about.
4 min read
Why Moses Is the Best Real Estate Developer Ever
Leadership

How insight leads to corporate vision, and how leadership makes the vision real
4 min read
Even Golden Handcuffs Are Shackles
Employee Compensation

Restricted stock units keep employees from quitting but it's foolish to mistake that for loyalty, much less motivation.
6 min read
Begging for a Return to Respectful Communications
Leadership

Lay aside your differences and aspire for healthier discussions and communications. Everybody will be happier.
5 min read
How Your First Board of Directors Shapes Your Company
Board of Directors

Extending control to others is a big step. Make sure you choose the right mix of leadership and industry experience.
5 min read
Debt Is the Tiger That Will Eat Your Company
Debt

A company founded on debt often must borrow more later but finds no bank interested in lending.
4 min read
Plan How to Take Your Product to Market, Not Just to Potential Investors.
Business Plans

Too little planning is bad but, sometimes, so is too much investment money.
4 min read
When Is Bigger Smaller?
Management

The key to growing your company is staying small.
3 min read
Working 80 Hours a Week is Not Actually What Leads to Success
Work-Life Balance

If you're always working 10-hour days, somebody needs to explain 'diminishing returns' to you.
5 min read
Entrepreneurs Who Are In It for the Money Never Get Rich
Motivation

If you're in it just for the money, find a well paying job. Entrepreneurship is not your line of work.
4 min read
Stress and the Entrepreneur
Lifestyle

Learning how to cope with the inevitable stress of entrepreneurship is essential for the health for you and your business.
4 min read
The Key to Hiring the Best Employees
Hiring

Low turnover, better corporate culture and extreme longevity are benefits of tapping the best workers.
8 min read
