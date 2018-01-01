Etiquette Guy

Why Your Emails Could Use an Exclamation Point (or Three)
Why Your Emails Could Use an Exclamation Point (or Three)

Punctuation and other markers -- emoticons, slang and the like -- serve as stand-ins for facial expression and vocal intonation.
Ross McCammon | 4 min read
Don't Pop Your Top: 5 Thoughts to Keep You Calm in an Angry Moment
Don't Pop Your Top: 5 Thoughts to Keep You Calm in an Angry Moment

Even when anger takes over your brain, your inner Hulk can stay restrained.
Ross McCammon | 5 min read
Why Silence Really Is Golden
Why Silence Really Is Golden

Sometimes saying nothing speaks volumes.
Ross McCammon | 5 min read
