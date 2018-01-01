Etiquette Guy
Ready for Anything
Buying a Gift for Your Boss or Your Staff? Read This First.
Who are you really buying that gift for?
More From This Topic
Etiquette Guy
Why Your Emails Could Use an Exclamation Point (or Three)
Punctuation and other markers -- emoticons, slang and the like -- serve as stand-ins for facial expression and vocal intonation.
Etiquette Guy
Don't Pop Your Top: 5 Thoughts to Keep You Calm in an Angry Moment
Even when anger takes over your brain, your inner Hulk can stay restrained.
Etiquette Guy
Why Silence Really Is Golden
Sometimes saying nothing speaks volumes.