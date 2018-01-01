Executive Team

How to Add Senior Management to Your Startup Without Losing Your First Team
Don't be in a hurry to hire at the top. Proceed methodically when you do.
Matt Straz | 3 min read
How CFOs Have Evolved From Bookkeeping Into Corporate Leaders
Chief financial officers increasingly are the executives charged with setting the stage for growth.
David DeWolf | 6 min read
6 Things You Must Do 36 Months Before Your IPO
If you wait till the last minute, the public offering will disrupt your business. And if that happens, what's the point?
Peter S. Cohan | 5 min read
