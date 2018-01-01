Exit Strategies

More From This Topic

They Were Acquired ... and Then the Buyer Went Bust
Acquisitions

They Were Acquired ... and Then the Buyer Went Bust

The apparel startup Richer Poorer thought it had found the perfect deal, but then everything went wrong.
Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
The Downside of Greed: 90 Percent of Nothing Is Nothing
Personal Values

The Downside of Greed: 90 Percent of Nothing Is Nothing

If you focus on making a bigger pie, you don't have to worry about the size of your slice.
Keith Krach | 4 min read
IPO vs. Getting Acquired: What You Can Learn From Snap and Instagram's Divergent Exit Strategies
Exit Strategies

IPO vs. Getting Acquired: What You Can Learn From Snap and Instagram's Divergent Exit Strategies

It's important to know the costs and benefits of each approach.
Rashmi Menon | 4 min read
Selling Your Business to Your Business Partner
Exit Strategies

Selling Your Business to Your Business Partner

Follow these tips for creating a deal to sell your business that both you and your business partner will be satisfied with.
Mark J. Kohler | 5 min read
Before You Enter into Franchising, Consider Your Exit
Franchises

Before You Enter into Franchising, Consider Your Exit

Having the end in mind at the start of your franchise adventure will give you peace of mind that when your exit comes, you'll be ready for it.
Jim Judy | 6 min read
All the CEOs Who Stepped Down in 2017, and What You Can Learn From Them
Leadership

All the CEOs Who Stepped Down in 2017, and What You Can Learn From Them

Twenty-one executives from a wide variety of industries demonstrate what you should do when the time comes to leave.
Nina Zipkin | 15 min read
6 Things You Must Know When Selling Your Business to a Third Party
Entrepreneurs

6 Things You Must Know When Selling Your Business to a Third Party

Don't second guess your decisions when selling your business. Instead, follow this expert's advice for doing it right.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
The First 3 Steps You Need to Take When Selling Your Business
Entrepreneurs

The First 3 Steps You Need to Take When Selling Your Business

Find out what you have to do to prepare your business for sale.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business
Selling a Business

3 Signs It's a Smart Time to Sell Your Online Business

Running a company takes one set of skills. Fully capitalizing on beckoning opportunities requires another -- and an awareness of your market.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
The Entrepreneurial Exit Strategy -- Prepare Yourself
Exit Strategies

The Entrepreneurial Exit Strategy -- Prepare Yourself

Four tips to getting your house in order for your ideal buyer
Candace Sjogren | 5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.