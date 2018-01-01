FAA

U.S. Issues New Rules on Small Low-Altitude Commercial Drones
Drones

U.S. Issues New Rules on Small Low-Altitude Commercial Drones

The use of drones for deliveries from companies such as Amazon and Alphabet, however, will require separate regulation.
Reuters | 3 min read
FAA Proposes Fining Amazon $350,000 for Hazardous Package
Amazon

FAA Proposes Fining Amazon $350,000 for Hazardous Package

The penalty is the largest fine the FAA has proposed imposing on Amazon, which the agency said has had a series of at least 24 hazardous materials violations in recent years.
Reuters | 3 min read
FAA Predicts More Than 7 Million Drones Will Be in the Sky by 2020
Technology

FAA Predicts More Than 7 Million Drones Will Be in the Sky by 2020

Most will be used for industrial inspection and real estate photography, it expects.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
Like It Or Not, Drones Will Soon Be Buzzing Overhead
Drones

Like It Or Not, Drones Will Soon Be Buzzing Overhead

FAA chief Michael Huerta says new rules and tools for drones are being developed faster than skeptics thought possible.
Damon Poeter | 4 min read
FAA Working on Rules That Will Allow Drones to Fly Over People
Drones

FAA Working on Rules That Will Allow Drones to Fly Over People

Authorization to fly over people would be vital to the kind of package delivery services envisioned by Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google.
Reuters | 2 min read
Attention Drone Owners: Flying Robots Near the Super Bowl Is Not OK
Drones

Attention Drone Owners: Flying Robots Near the Super Bowl Is Not OK

The FAA has warned drone owners that 'deadly force' may be used if they violate a 32-mile no-fly zone around Levi's Stadium this Sunday.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
What's Behind the FAA's New Drone Rules
Weekly News Roundup

What's Behind the FAA's New Drone Rules

Plus -- Netflix shows viewers how to build and knit electronic socks that could detect when you've dozed off during a movie.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
FAA Opens Up Drone Registration Program
Drones

FAA Opens Up Drone Registration Program

If you get an unmanned aircraft system in your stocking this year, the FAA wants to know about it.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Truck Firm Wants to Deploy Delivery Drones on the Move
Drones

Truck Firm Wants to Deploy Delivery Drones on the Move

Amazon's drone-delivery service may be a little fanciful, but it looks as if another company is working to make something similar to it a reality.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Amazon Insists Federal Rules Apply to U.S. Deliveries by Drone
Delivery

Amazon Insists Federal Rules Apply to U.S. Deliveries by Drone

The e-retailing giant says local communities should not be allowed to regulate unmanned aerial systems authorized by federal aviation regulators.
Reuters | 2 min read
