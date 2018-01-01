Facebook Timeline

How Facebook's 'Offers' and 'Reach Generator' Can Deliver More for Less
Latest ad offerings from Facebook allow your business to extend its reach. Here are some highlights.
Mikal E. Belicove
What You Need to Know About Facebook's Business Page Facelift
Timeline has finally arrived for business and brand Pages. But will your company benefit from the changes?
Mikal E. Belicove | 5 min read
A User's Guide to Facebook's New Timeline Feature
Facebook's Timeline isn't ready for business yet, but getting used to maneuvering it personally will save you lots of time later. Here's how to get started.
Mikal E. Belicove | 6 min read
